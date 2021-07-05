Canadian tech company N'ware explains why Laois is being picked as its European HQ

The centrality Laois in Ireland has long been pointed to as a place to make it ideal for jobs and an expanding Canadian firm has given this as a factor in reaching its decision to set up its European HQ in the Midlands county.

N’ware Technologies, an expert in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning and business applications software, today, July 5, announced the creation of 25 new roles with the establishment of its HQ in Mountrath.

The company say this is a unique strategic initiative for N’ware Technologies, as it creates its EMEA headquarters in Ireland, to tap into Ireland’s renowned software ecosystem and service its expanding EMEA markets.

Dan Parent is CEO of N’ware.

”When we were considering the location from where to drive our European expansion, the choice for Ireland was a clear one, both as a viable local market for a business that is very aligned to our company culture, as well as a launching pad to expand our business into the Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Hiring our local Managing Director was an easy decision when we met Mark Rijke, who shares similar values and integrity that is so deep within the N’ware culture”, said Mr Parent.

Mark Rijke is N'ware's Managing Director for the EMEA. He explained the logic behind the French Canadian company's location decision.

“We further selected the Laois region due to its central location in the country with good connectivity, as well as the fact that it provides us with the opportunity to offer the type of work/life balance to our employees which is part of the core set of values of N’ware Technologies.

"IDA Ireland has been great in its assistance with the whole process and certainly has made it much easier to get started. With our initial core team in place, we are now actively recruiting and are looking forward to welcoming further new colleagues on board,” he said.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said the decision is evidence that companies can be successfully set up away from Dublin and the big cities.

“N’ware’s decision to locate in Mountrath demonstrates its confidence in the availability of a skilled and talented workforce in the Laois and wider Midlands region. This announcement demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investment in regional locations. I wish N’ware every success with the establishment of its European HQ in Mountrath,” he said.

Minister of State Department of Finance with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance Sean Fleming TD said it is good news for Laois.

“N’ware’s announcement today is a very positive development for Laois. It is further evidence of the benefits of locating in the regions outside Dublin where there is access to talent, lower operating costs, and higher staff retention rates. I would like to welcome N’Ware to Mountrath and I look forward to working with them over the coming years,” he said. MORE BELOW LINK.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD welcomed the Quebec headquarted firm to Ireland.

“Congratulations to the team at N’ware on this exciting new chapter. I’m really happy that N’ware has chosen Mountrath for its European headquarters, creating 25 new jobs in Laois. Our highly skilled workforce is just one of the reasons why Ireland is recognised as a global hub for leading software companies like N’ware. I wish the team the very best of luck,” he said.

Laois Offaly Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan also welcomed the news.

“This is a significant announcement and follows other significant job creations in the county over the past 24 months, namely Greenfield Global, Trifol, Glanbia/Leprino.

"Successful enterprises like N’Ware see reason to have confidence in County Laois as a location to do business, they recognise what the County has to offer; a strategic location- in the heart of the country and a skilled workforce. I am delighted that N’Ware has chosen Mountrath to grow and embed it’s European Headquarters. I wish the team in N’Ware every success in the future,” he said.

About N’ware

Established in Saint Georges, Quebec in 1995, N’ware Technologies says it is a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and a Software Solution Partner (SSP) for SAP Business One – SAP’s product-focused specifically on the SME market. It provides its products and services in the field of business applications software in Canada, United States & Latin America, providing its clients with integrated solutions for their business automation requirements. Founded in 1995 in St. George, Quebec, Canada, N’ware Technologies have offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, India, Israel, and the UK with 100+ employees.

N’ware offers feature-loaded software solutions for small to mid-size businesses (SMEs) or subsidiaries of large enterprise corporations. N’ware support clients in 25+ countries, with their main customer base located in North America and LATAM.