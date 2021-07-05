Laois set to get national exposure aimed at staycations

Spectacular views from the Stony Man monument in the Slieve Blooms
Laois Tourism says Laois features in a national marketing campaign which begins this week.
The county will be plugged on RTE and Today FM radio ads for four weeks and some regional stations. The ads feature the Abbeyleix Bog Walk, the Slieve Blooms and the Rock of Dunamaise.
The press ads featuring Timahoe, Laois Garden Trail, Slieve Bloom and Emo Court will run in the Irish Times, Irish Independent and Irish Examiner on July 6 with more ads featuring other Laois experiences on July 14 and 22.
There is also social media content planned over the next few weeks featuring key Laois experiences.
Laois Tourism asks that people share the content from the campaign which it will be publishing on its social media platforms.
More News
Laois manager Mike Quirke in pensive mood during their clash with Kildare in the league earlier this year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.