Laois set to get national exposure aimed at staycations

laois laois laois

Spectacular views from the Stony Man monument in the Slieve Blooms

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Tourism says Laois features in a national marketing campaign which begins this week.

The county will be plugged on RTE and Today FM radio ads for four weeks and some regional stations. The ads feature the Abbeyleix Bog Walk, the Slieve Blooms and the Rock of Dunamaise.

The press ads featuring Timahoe, Laois Garden Trail, Slieve Bloom and Emo Court will run in the Irish Times, Irish Independent and Irish Examiner on July 6 with more ads featuring other Laois experiences on July 14 and 22.

There is also social media content planned over the next few weeks featuring key Laois experiences.

Laois Tourism asks that people share the content from the campaign which it will be publishing on its social media platforms.

