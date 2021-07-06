Popular Laois school Principal retires after 23-years

Daphne Harding is retiring from Cosby NS
After 23-years of dedicated service, 18 of which were spent as the principal, Daphne Harding is retiring from Cosby National School.
Under her leadership the school has accomplished many achievements, including five green flags and numerous Art from Waste awards.
Ms Harding leaves the school with a tremendous legacy having recently managed the new extension.
This build provides the school with a new office, resource room, two new 80 square metres classrooms, universal access toilet and staff room.
She will be greatly missed by all her staff and pupils and remembered as a warm, kind and generous Principal/teacher.
Cosby NS wishes her well on her next big adventure!
