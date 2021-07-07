Sinn Féin Bill would halt Laois and Offaly runaway rents – Brian Stanley

Sinn Féin Bill would halt Laois and Offaly runaway rents – Brian Stanley

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Sinn Féin moved a bill in the Dáil this week to halt any further hikes in rent increases by landlords for three years.

 Speaking in the Dáil Local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said: “Sinn Féin’s Bill would ease the pressure on renters by bringing in a three-year rent freeze. This can be done as has been shown during Covid.

We have witnessed a massive escalation in rental costs across Laois and Offaly over the last decade and people need a rent freeze to give them a break.

Since 2013, rents in Laois have gone up 85.4% and Offaly has seen a 67.2%.’’

 “This dramatic surge in rental costs have put an incredible burden upon families and workers struggling just to keep a roof over their heads

Figures recently released by Daft.ie outline that despite Covid, rents still went up by 3.4% in Laois and 6.6% in Offaly in the last 12 months.

Increasing rents also drive up house prices as it makes it more attractive for landlords to buy them to rent which pushes out couples who want to buy a home.’’

“Sinn Féin has proposed a range of measures to tackle the housing crisis. This rent freeze is just one part of that plan. We would also introduce a tax credit of 8.5% to put one month’s rent back into renters’ pockets. We would increase capital investment to roll out affordable to purchase and cost rental homes at a significant scale. At present there are none in Laois or Offaly. The Government appears to have no plans for renters or solutions for those looking to buy a home.

What is also worrying is the problem facing us in the future of pensioners who will be forced to rent without an income. There is an entire generation of people in their 30’s and 40’s that will miss out on the opportunity to buy a home.’’

“How does the Government intend on providing those people with secure housing as pensioners?

 Will we see Housing Assistance Payments for pensioners introduced as more money, taxpayer’s money is thrown into the pockets of landlords?

“Sinn Féin is putting forward a range of solutions to the housing crisis, one of them being this Bill. We hope that the Government and other Deputies will support our solutions.” 

Portlaoise water levels at lowest point in several years for July

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie