Sinn Féin Bill would halt Laois and Offaly runaway rents – Brian Stanley

Sinn Féin moved a bill in the Dáil this week to halt any further hikes in rent increases by landlords for three years.

Speaking in the Dáil Local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said: “Sinn Féin’s Bill would ease the pressure on renters by bringing in a three-year rent freeze. This can be done as has been shown during Covid.

We have witnessed a massive escalation in rental costs across Laois and Offaly over the last decade and people need a rent freeze to give them a break.

Since 2013, rents in Laois have gone up 85.4% and Offaly has seen a 67.2%.’’

“This dramatic surge in rental costs have put an incredible burden upon families and workers struggling just to keep a roof over their heads

Figures recently released by Daft.ie outline that despite Covid, rents still went up by 3.4% in Laois and 6.6% in Offaly in the last 12 months.

Increasing rents also drive up house prices as it makes it more attractive for landlords to buy them to rent which pushes out couples who want to buy a home.’’

“Sinn Féin has proposed a range of measures to tackle the housing crisis. This rent freeze is just one part of that plan. We would also introduce a tax credit of 8.5% to put one month’s rent back into renters’ pockets. We would increase capital investment to roll out affordable to purchase and cost rental homes at a significant scale. At present there are none in Laois or Offaly. The Government appears to have no plans for renters or solutions for those looking to buy a home.

What is also worrying is the problem facing us in the future of pensioners who will be forced to rent without an income. There is an entire generation of people in their 30’s and 40’s that will miss out on the opportunity to buy a home.’’

“How does the Government intend on providing those people with secure housing as pensioners?

Will we see Housing Assistance Payments for pensioners introduced as more money, taxpayer’s money is thrown into the pockets of landlords?

“Sinn Féin is putting forward a range of solutions to the housing crisis, one of them being this Bill. We hope that the Government and other Deputies will support our solutions.”