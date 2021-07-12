Pupils and teachers at Laois school set to be snugger

seán fleming

Radiator Image by ri from Pixabay

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The pupils and teachers at a Laois school could be looking forward to a reliable warmer winter with confirmation that they are getting a new heating system.

Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming TD, the Minister of State at the Department of Finance, said Clough National School has been approved funding under the Emergency Works Scheme for upgrades to the heating system at the school.

"I am very pleased this work has been approved for the school. With the winter months getting closer we need to know that the pupils and staff can attend the school and have the comfort of warm and comfortable rooms for learning.

"Well done to all involved in the application and securing of this funding. I look forward to work starting at the school and wish all the staff and students the best of luck in the new academic year.

"Finally, as the price of the works has not been finalised the amount of funding available cannot be announced at this stage," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

Just over 80 boys and girls are enrolled at the school.

Fundraiser launched for four year old Laois boy following his cancer diagnosis

IN PICTUTES: Delight, relief and raw emotion as Laois defy the odds to avoid championship relegation

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie