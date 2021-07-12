Pupils and teachers at Laois school set to be snugger

The pupils and teachers at a Laois school could be looking forward to a reliable warmer winter with confirmation that they are getting a new heating system.

Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming TD, the Minister of State at the Department of Finance, said Clough National School has been approved funding under the Emergency Works Scheme for upgrades to the heating system at the school.

"I am very pleased this work has been approved for the school. With the winter months getting closer we need to know that the pupils and staff can attend the school and have the comfort of warm and comfortable rooms for learning.

"Well done to all involved in the application and securing of this funding. I look forward to work starting at the school and wish all the staff and students the best of luck in the new academic year.

"Finally, as the price of the works has not been finalised the amount of funding available cannot be announced at this stage," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

Just over 80 boys and girls are enrolled at the school.