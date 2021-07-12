Laois Gardai seek help in tracing driver who they say left scene of incident with cyclist

Laois offaly garda portarlington

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Offaly Gardai are trying to track down a driver who left the scene of a incident involving a cyclist in Portarlington.

Gardai in the division issued a statement afterwards in which they outlined what happened appealed for help.

"Gardai in Portarlington are investigating an incident involving a pedal cyclist and a vehicle which occurred on the Edenderry Road, Portarlington between 4.30pm and 5pm on 12th July 2021.

"The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene prior to arrival of Gardai," said the guards.

Gardai appealed for any witnesses to the incident to please contact Portarlington Garda Station on 057-8623112 or Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100.

Anyone who can help is asked to leave details for the attention of Garda Aoife Bannon.

