Laois Macra club end 25-year drought to be crowned All-Ireland champions 

The Portlaoise team

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise Macra were crowned All-Ireland winners at the national final of the Macra Farm Skills competition held in Gurteen College recently. 

The team were Siobhan Walsh, Liam Brophy and Thomas Cushen. As part of the competition they were judged on their fence skills, tractor driving skills and 30 questions on different areas of farming. 

Portlaoise also won the health and safety award. 

The 2020 Farm Skills National  final had to be put off due to Covid.

Siobhan Walsh, Liam Brophy and Thomas Cushen have been participating in finals for years. They came very close in 2018 when they were runners up. 

This year they put their heart and soul into practising three nights a week for weeks before it. Their club and county are so proud of them.  

Liam said that this was five years in the making and the work finally paid off. Siobhan said it was brilliant to win after all the hard work. 

The last Portlaoise to win comprised of Padraig Gowing, Donald Scully and James Troy. 

