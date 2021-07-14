'Shortchanged' Laois getting more cash for country roads

Laois is getting millions of euro extra for rural roads according to a Laois Offaly Government TD who insists the county must get a fair share.

Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan welcoming the extra allocation of €21 million for rural roads, local TD Charlie Flanagan.

“There is a feeling in certain quarters that Laois was short changed earlier this year under the Local Improvement Scheme allocation and I have been in contact with Minister Heather Humphreys to rectify the situation.

"Today’s announcement means that the overall allocation for Laois will be increased going someway to meeting the significant demand for road improvement in rural areas across the county,” he said

Dep Flanagan expects the Department to be in contact with Laois County Council shortly.

The Local Improvement Scheme covers a substantial portion of the cost of repairing private roads in rural areas. Most residents living along these roads must be farmers and are required to contribute.

The scheme was suspended for a number of years after the property crash.