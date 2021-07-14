Mobile talking tractor driving learner stopped and silenced in Laois

A tractor driver in Laois found out about the rules of the road when stopped by gardaí in the county.
The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after stopping the learner.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today in south Laois stopped a Learner Permit holder who was driving a tractor and towing farm machinery while holding a mobile phone," said the gardaí.
A Fixed Charge Notice was issued to the driver added the guards.
Apart from the road safety issue, gardaí also so it is a farm safety reminder to people working in agriculture.
