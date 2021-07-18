BREAKING: Thousands of people face water restrictions in Portlaoise as heatwave hits Laois reservoirs

Thousand of people in hundreds of homes are set to be impacted by water restrictions in Portlaoise this week as temperatures soar and water resevoirs run low.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Laois County County Council, wishes to advise customers in Portlaoise of night time restrictions due to increased demand and depleted reservoir levels.

The utility says the night time restrictions are essential to ensure homes and businesses have sufficient supply during the daytime.

People in the town are urged not to use water unnecessarily in the coming days and have asked that the public resist power hosing and the filling of paddling pools.

The restrictions will be in place nightly from 10pm to 6am beginning, Sunday 18 July until Sunday 25 July

While all of Portlaoise and The utility says following areas will be impacted:

Mountmellick Road

Coote Street

Station Road

Harpur's Lane

Newpark

Beechfield

Woodlawn Villas

New Row

Esker Hills

Ridge Road

Greenmill Lane

Craydon Court

Mill Court

Triogue Manor

Cois Na hAbbhann

Ballyfin Road

O' Moore Place

Lakeglen

Glenregan

Lynden Court

Liogard

Beechlawn

Rossvale

Elm Lawn

The Garden Village

Fairgreen

Rossleaghan

Kyleclonherbert

Kyletalesha

Derrydavey

Clonreher

Irish Water recommends that custromers allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return. Customers registered as vulnerable on this supply are being contacted.

The company says that while the list is specific, anywhwere in the county town and surrounding areas could be impacted and is asked to conserve supplies.

Irish Water says it understands the inconvenience when restrictions are imposed and is working closely with our Local Authority partners across Ireland to ensure there is uninterupted supply during daytime hours.

The Utility says it is seeing an increase in domestic and commercial demand for water as temperatures increase and the public are asked to take some simple measures to conserve water in their homes, businesses and on farms.

It says small changes can have lasting results such as:

Take a shorter shower and save up to 10 litres of water per minute

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

Avoid using paddling pools

In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

Report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278.

Irish Water says it has been carefully monitoring all of its raw water sources, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed our water treatment plants. Night time restrictions and urgent appeals for conservation have been made in a number of locations across the country to ensure a consistent day time supply for all. While the public are being asked to conserve, there are currently no plans to implement a Water Conservation Order.

John Gavin, Irish Water, said: “We would like to wish the Irish public well as they enjoy some well-deserved sun and staycations this summer. We are continuing to work with our local authority partners to ensure everyone enjoys a reliable water supply during the busy summer period and beyond. We are also asking the public to take note of their water usage and conserve where possible.

“Conserving water is something that we should be doing year round, not just when supplies come under pressure due to drought conditions and seasonal increases in demand. As demand increases we are appealing to the public to redouble their efforts in conserving water in the home, in the garden, at work and on the farm, especially during the busy months of July and August.

“As rivers, lakes and groundwater levels reduce through the summer and autumn period, there is less water available for supply, while at the same time the warmer weather gives rise to increased water demands for domestic, agricultural and leisure uses.

“There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but the key things are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; don’t use paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. Safeguarding the supply of water is essential at this time when handwashing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part.”

John continued: “In Irish Water, we are continually working with our local authority partners to look at what we call the supply/demand balance. This means that we need to ensure that we can supply more treated drinking water than is required for use. We can manage this by conserving water; losing less by repairing leaks; and supplying smarter by ensuring that all of our plants are working optimally.

“We can all work together to protect our supplies and safeguard our water for essential usage.”

With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public are reminded to adhere to public health and HSE advice, and handwashing and hygiene remain critically important.





Further water conservation information is available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie/conserve



Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.