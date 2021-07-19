Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Opel Insignia driver goes rogue in Laois - gardaí want your help

Opel Insignia driver goes rogue in Laois - gardaí want your help

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Gardaí in Laois are on hunt for the driver of a car whose rogue driving invovled severals dangerous incidents on the busy Dublin Cork Limerick M7 motor junctions in Portlaoise.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued the appeal after the driver was witnessed on Sunday, July 18. 

"Laois Roads Policing Unit are investigating a number of incidents of dangerous driving involving a light coloured Opel Insignia (new model) on the M7 motorway between Junction 15 (Ballybrittas) and Junction 17 (Portlaoise Cenre / Togher) including the slipway at Junction 17 (Abbeyleix Exit).

"We are particularly interested to anyone that travelled on the motorway south bound side between 8.30pm to 9pm Sunday, July 18 2021 and has dashcam footage or can assist with our investigation," said the appeal.

Gardaí want anybody with any information to call Portlaoise Garda Station and ask for Garda Cooper on 0578674100.

