Search our Archive

22/07/2021

BREAKING: 'Great buzz' at news that Laois has a big new lotto winner

Champagne

Lotto buzz

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Lotto players in the Portlaoise area are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after one ticket holder came within one number of the €6,964,057 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Laois Lotto player matched five numbers and the bonus to win €97,758 after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw in the Supervalu shop at Parkside on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, July 21 Lotto draw were: 20, 24, 27, 32, 39, 43 and the bonus was 25.

Wayne Frawley, Manager of Supervalu Parkside, was delighted to hear the good news.

“There’s already a great buzz around the place this morning. Lots of the locals were excited to hear the news as well. It’s great to think that one of our customers is waking up today over €97,000 richer. It certainly was nice to be getting a call from the National Lottery with such good news like that. I wish the winner all the best and let’s just hope they check their ticket soon,” he said.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of the €6,964,057 jackpot in last night’s draw, over 70,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws. Saturday’s (24th July) Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €7.5 million.

The National Lottery says nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland. 

Big Irish bank at centre of Gardaí warning over new fraudster 'smishing'

DOWN MEMORY LANE PHOTOS: Reel in the years with these Laois Leinster Express pictures

Who do you know - get tagging and sharing

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie