BREAKING: 'Great buzz' at news that Laois has a big new lotto winner

Lotto players in the Portlaoise area are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after one ticket holder came within one number of the €6,964,057 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Laois Lotto player matched five numbers and the bonus to win €97,758 after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw in the Supervalu shop at Parkside on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, July 21 Lotto draw were: 20, 24, 27, 32, 39, 43 and the bonus was 25.

Wayne Frawley, Manager of Supervalu Parkside, was delighted to hear the good news.

“There’s already a great buzz around the place this morning. Lots of the locals were excited to hear the news as well. It’s great to think that one of our customers is waking up today over €97,000 richer. It certainly was nice to be getting a call from the National Lottery with such good news like that. I wish the winner all the best and let’s just hope they check their ticket soon,” he said.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of the €6,964,057 jackpot in last night’s draw, over 70,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws. Saturday’s (24th July) Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €7.5 million.

The National Lottery says nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.