23/07/2021

Laois family asks for community support as little girl fights for life after bicycle accident

Mum invites clubs to attend candlelight gatherings

The mum of a young Laois girl who is fighting for her life at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has appealed to the community around their home to gather for a candlelit gathering.

It is understood that the girl, Jess Comerford, suffered head injuries after falling from her bicycle in Bellair on the outskirts of the Clonaslee village in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

It's believed she was out cycling with another girl when her bike collided with a vehicle at around 2.45pm, Wednesday, July 22.

Emergency services attended the scene of the accident shortly afterwards and transferred the child to the Dublin hospital for treatment on suspected head injuries. 

Her mum Yvonne has posted the following message on social media asking the community to attend two gatherings at the Clonaslee and Rosenallis GAA clubs on Friday, July 23.

"Jessica was in an accident yesterday and needs all of our support. We are asking all clubs to come together, Clonaslee GAA, Rosenallis GAA, Clonaslee LGFA and Clonaslee basketball club. Tonight we are meeting in Clonaslee GAA club at 9pm to light candles and say a prayer.

"Afterwards we will all proceed to Rosenallis GAA pitch and do the same. Candles will be provided. This is a time we all need to come together and unite all clubs for Paddy, Yvonne, Grace and Jess," concluded the appeal.

A garda investigation is ongoing.

