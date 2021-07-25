MISSING PERSON: Gardaí issue appeal on missing Midlands teenager

MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on teenager missing in Offaly
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Harry Kearney, who is missing from his home in Derrynanagh near Tullamore in Co.Offaly since Saturday, July, 24.
Harry is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with a slight build. He has medium length brown hair.
When last seen, Harry was wearing a black Sondico t-shirt , black Sondico shorts and blue Asics runners.
It is believed that Harry has his bike with him. (pictured above)
Anyone with any information on Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
