Garda appeal after pedestrian dies following overnight accident

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Mainham, Clane, Co. Kildare in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, July 28.

Gardaí say they were alerted to the incident on the R407 road, between Clane and Kilcock, shortly after midnight. The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

They say the pedestrian, a male aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Naas mortuary where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries were reported.

The R407 road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the R407 (Clane to Kilcock road) between 11.45pm last night and 12.15am this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.