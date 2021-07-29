Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, July 29 2021

Peggy Hogan - Errill

The death took place on Wednesday, July 28 of Peggy Hogan (née McEvoy), Coolowley, Errill and formerly Kiladooley, Laois.

Peacefully in the presence of her loving family in her 89th year. Predeceased by her son Thomas and her sister Carmel. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy of 67 years, her daughters Mary G Ryan (Bealaclave, Rearcross), Catherine Mullally (Clonakenny), sons John (Knock Hill), Paul (Ballymeelish), daughters-in-law Judith and Ann, sons-in-law Tony and John, her adored grandchildren Denise, Ciara, Brian, Vincent, Liam, Jennifer, Marie and Antoinette, her great-grandchildren Tom, Liam and Kate, her brothers Fr. Seamus and Dickie (Kilkenny) and Oliver (Skerries Dublin), her sister Helen (Kilkenny), her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

As per the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Removal will take place from her home on Friday at 11.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Killasmeestia for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private.

Brigid Lewis - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, July 28 of Brigid Lewis (née Whelan), Inch, Stradbally, Laois, late of Dr Murphy's Place Portlaoise.

Passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her wonderful family. Beloved wife of Henry and much loved and cherished mother to Emma (Burke), Niamh and Bridín. Beloved and adored by her grandchildren Aoibhinn, Sean, Fiadh, Layla, Bláthnaid and Bill. Brigid will be sadly and greatly missed by Henry, her daughters, her mother Esther, brothers , sisters, son in law Barry, Niamh's partner Seán, Bridín's partner Gary, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and her wonderful friends and neighbours.

Removal on Friday to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Vicarstown, for 2.30pm Mass. Interment will follow in Moyanna Cemetery.

Séan Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 27 of Sèan Delaney, Garoon, Mountmellick, Laois



Unexpectedly at home, (retired Bord na Móna employee). Predeceased by his dear wife Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Eileen and her husband Christy Dunne, Margaret and her husband John Moran, John and his wife Claire (Tullow), Annette and her husband Noel Costello (Newcastle West), Robert and Zoe (Borris-In-Ossory), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Peter (Leixlip), sisters-in-law, Theresa and Dorothy, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later

Mary Higgins (née Hensey) - Camross



The death took place on Monday, July 26 of Mary Higgins (née Hensey), Killeen, Camross, Portlaoise, Laois.

Died peacefully, at her daughter Sadie’s residence (Borrisoleigh), in her 98th year, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Billy, brothers Frank and Fint, and sister Liz. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Mick, daughter Sadie (Tynan), daughter-in-law Marion, son-in-law Richie, her adored grandchildren Liam, Seamus, Michael, Sean, Elma, Richard, Liam, Marie and their partners. Sadly missed by her cherished great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Bill, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, for people to wishing to pay their respects Mary’s funeral cortège will travel via Knocknagad / Killeen, to arrive at St. Fergal’s Church, Camross, for Requiem Mass at 3.30p.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

Majella Brophy - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, July 25 of Majella Brophy (née Tobin), Bagenalstown, Carlow / Athy, Kildare / Ballylinan, Laois



Majella Brophy of Maidenhead, Ballylinan and formerly of “Avalon”, Ballylaughan, Bagenalstown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Dermot, adored grandmother of Ruáirí, cherished sister of the late Margaret, loved daughter of Annie and the late Mikey, treasured daughter-in-law of Mary and the late John Joe, loved sister-in-law of Bill and godmother of Jessica.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, mother, grandchild, daughter-in-law Ciara, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, niece, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles, on Wednesday at 11am and will be followed by a cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2.15pm.

Majella’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Church of the Sacred Heart, online streaming service by using this link.

Majella's Cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium can be viewed on this link.

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time

James Murphy - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, July 22 of James (Jim) Murphy, 4 Derrymore, Portarlington, Laois / Ashford, Wicklow



Formerly of Ashford County Wicklow and late of the Irish Defence Forces. Jim died in St James Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons Audie, David, Stefan and Robert and their partners, brother David, sisters Anne, Deirdre and Carol, mother-in-law Molly, his 11 adoring grandchildren, niece Nicole, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Thursday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

James's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here.

Sinead ní Nualláin - Graiguecullen

The death took place on January 31 of Sinéad Ní Nualláin Graiguecullen, Carlow / Graiguecullen, Laois



The untimely and sudden passing of our beautiful Graiguecullen girl, Sinéad Ní Nualláin (Nolan).

5 Barrow Vale, Graiguecullen and formerly 156 Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Co. Laois, passed away unexpectedly on January 31st, 2021.

Beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. She will be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Sinead was blessed with a wide circle of friends, especially “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil Átha Í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Sinéad’s funeral Mass (50 ppl) will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Sinéad’s Funeral cortége will leave St Clare’s Church and travel past her parent's house (Duggan Avenue) and Graiguecullen Gaa Club on her way to Sleaty New Cemetery. Her many friends, colleagues and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Sinéad’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service here.

Brigid Sutton - Ballylinan

The death took place on July 13 of Bridget Sutton (née Carter) of Bootle, Merseyside. Liverpool and formerly of Carlow Road, Ballylinan, Laois



At her home, in the loving care of her six children Marie, Vincent. Francis, Carole, Stephen and Trica.

Predeceased by her loving husband Vincent and beautiful daughter Susan.

Bridget will be forever missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-laws, sons-in-laws, her brother Jack Carter, (Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow), nephews, nieces and her many friends, here in Ireland and Liverpool.

Bridget’s Mass will be celebrated in St. Monica's Church, Fernhill Road, Bootle, Liverpool on Thursday, July 29th, at 1.15 pm.

Bridget’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using this link.