Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Big total announced in Laois GAA club's fundraiser for little Cathail

Big total announced in Laois GAA club's fundraiser for little Cathail

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois GAA club who held a 12 hour cyclothon last weekend for a little boy fighing leukaemia, have given a positive update.

The Rock GAA club members and public put in a marathon effort to cycle on multiple spinning bikes last Saturday July 24 outside the SuperValu shop in Mountmellick, in the blazing sun.

The public stepped up in support on the day, filling their buckets with cash, and cheering them on.

Cyclists included Laois football players Colm Begley and Gareth Dillon and former Laois player turned media pundit Colm Parkinson who is a cousin of the Dooley family. 

It is all for little Cathail Dooley aged 4, who is undergoing intensive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in June. Little Cathail and his parents Sarah Dooley and Cathail Holohan and his three brothers came along on the day in support of the cycothon.

Chairperson James Murphy has announced the grand total.

"We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support that we received at our Cycle for Cathail on Saturday. For 12 hours straight, the donations, cheers and kind words kept on coming. Thanks to your generosity, we raised a massive €6,000 in cash, which brings our overall fundraising total to €26,000 and counting.

"On behalf of the Club, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to SuperValu, Mountmellick for immediately getting on board with our fundraising idea, and for doing everything possible to make the day a huge success. To all the local businesses who togged out and helped us clock up the miles for Cathail, thank you so much. We’d also like to express our gratitude to DS Sports and Midland Workwear for very kindly sponsoring our event t-shirts.

"Finally, this fundraiser wouldn’t have been possible without the help of our supporters and club members. Every like, share, pedal, bucket shake and kind donation helped us to surpass our fundraising target; our collective effort will no doubt make a huge difference to Cathail and his family, hopefully making their road to recovery a little bit easier.

See the Gofundme here to donate. 

Pictures GAA and community gathers to make Cycle for Cathail a great success in Mountmellick

Laois council chairperson demands bypass of Mountmellick

Laois community group to hold shave or dye for sick little boy

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie