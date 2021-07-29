Big total announced in Laois GAA club's fundraiser for little Cathail

A Laois GAA club who held a 12 hour cyclothon last weekend for a little boy fighing leukaemia, have given a positive update.

The Rock GAA club members and public put in a marathon effort to cycle on multiple spinning bikes last Saturday July 24 outside the SuperValu shop in Mountmellick, in the blazing sun.

The public stepped up in support on the day, filling their buckets with cash, and cheering them on.

Cyclists included Laois football players Colm Begley and Gareth Dillon and former Laois player turned media pundit Colm Parkinson who is a cousin of the Dooley family.

It is all for little Cathail Dooley aged 4, who is undergoing intensive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in June. Little Cathail and his parents Sarah Dooley and Cathail Holohan and his three brothers came along on the day in support of the cycothon.

Chairperson James Murphy has announced the grand total.

"We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support that we received at our Cycle for Cathail on Saturday. For 12 hours straight, the donations, cheers and kind words kept on coming. Thanks to your generosity, we raised a massive €6,000 in cash, which brings our overall fundraising total to €26,000 and counting.

"On behalf of the Club, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to SuperValu, Mountmellick for immediately getting on board with our fundraising idea, and for doing everything possible to make the day a huge success. To all the local businesses who togged out and helped us clock up the miles for Cathail, thank you so much. We’d also like to express our gratitude to DS Sports and Midland Workwear for very kindly sponsoring our event t-shirts.

"Finally, this fundraiser wouldn’t have been possible without the help of our supporters and club members. Every like, share, pedal, bucket shake and kind donation helped us to surpass our fundraising target; our collective effort will no doubt make a huge difference to Cathail and his family, hopefully making their road to recovery a little bit easier.

See the Gofundme here to donate.