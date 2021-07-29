Big GAA lotto jackpot won in Laois Offaly town

The lotto jackpot in the GAA club of a Laois Offaly border town has been won.
The lucky winner receives €15,800, in the weekly Gracefield GAA lotto in Portarlington.
She is Marian Bryan from Portarlington.
The club announced the jackpot winner on Wednesday, July 29.
"Congratulations Marian who has won the Gracefield Gaa Lotto. We have a winner!! Congratulations Marian !!! And to our other winners on the night. We go again Tuesday 3rd august".
The winning numbers were 12, 26, 18 and 6. There were five other winners of €50 each; Joe Hurley, David Monagher, Lil Geoghegan, Claire Bryan and Jackie Fitzpatrick. Next week's jackpot is €2,000.
Play their lotto via local sellers on online at smartlotto.ie/gracefield-gaa/results/
