Woman wanted in Laois County Council management to 'change dynamics'

All five of the management team in Laois County Council are male and now that one is departing, a female county councillor has suggested that he is replaced by a woman.

Director of Services for housing Joe Delaney (below) from Tipperary only joined the Laois local authority weeks before the pandemic began, and has handed in his notice to leave for Limerick County Council this September. His colleagues included three male Directors of Services and the CEO John Mulholland.

Fine Gael Cllr Aisling Moran wants his replacement to be a woman.

"Look at having a woman, you are all boys and no girls. Put in an woman and change the dynamics," she suggests.

Cllr Willie Aird noted that the last female Director of Services in Laois County Council was Annmarie Delaney who left in 2017 to become the CEO of Offaly County Council.

Cllr James Kelly from Mountrath suggested that there be a geographical not gender preference.

"I suggest that instead of asking for a female, we ask that they come from the Tipperary or Limerick area because they would come through our area first in Laois," he said.

Cllr John King thanked Joe Delaney, comparing him to Joe Duffy.

"I always judge on how quickly people come back to councillors and in a tough time, Joe would almost always come back in the same day. Housing in Laois is in a better place as a result of his work. When you've only been here for 12 or 14 months, we could do with two or three years of Joe. The country has Joe Duffy but we can be very proud of you Joe Delaney, I thank you for your work in Borris-in-Ossory," he said.

"He brought an awful lot of houses to the county, a proactive individual, I wish him well," said Stradbally Cllr Paschal McEvoy.

The CEO John Mulholland thanked Mr Delaney for his work.

"He was an extraordinarily valuable and hard working knowledgeable professional. He arrived at the beginning of the pandemic when he was scarcely able to get around the county, but he managed it remotely, we'll expect him back as a tourist instead. I wish him well," he said.

Mr Delaney reflected on the housing situation in Laois.

"There is a lot of work still to be done but there are great teams in housing and planning. I've enjoyed my period in Laois," he said.