Death Notices for Laois - Friday, July 30 2021

Mary Fennelly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, July 29 of Mary Fennelly (née Deffew), 36 Harbour Street, Mountmellick, Laois



Peacefully at The General Hospital Portlaoise. In the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Leo. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her daughters Liz (Coss), Joyce (Fenlon), and Helen Fenlon, grandchildren, Anneliese, Danielle, Joe, David, and Vivienne, great-grandchildren Tom and Rory, sisters-in-law Peg and Lucy, brother Pad and sisters Nora and Rita, sons-in-law Richie, John and Brian, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday July 30 from 1pm to 3pm. Removal from her home on Saturday at 1.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial after in St.Joseph’s Cemetery. Mary's Funeral Mass can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.

Giving the current Covid-19 guidelines Mary's mass will be for family only. Sympathizers are welcome along the route maintaining a safe and social distance.

Sean Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 27 of Sèan Delaney, Garoon, Mountmellick, Laois



Unexpectedly at home, (retired Bord na Móna employee). Predeceased by his dear wife Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Eileen and her husband Christy Dunne, Margaret and her husband John Moran, John and his wife Claire (Tullow), Annette and her husband Noel Costello (Newcastle West), Robert and Zoe (Borris-In-Ossary), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Peter (Leixlip), sisters-in-law, Theresa and Dorothy, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and many friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday July 30 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 10.15am to St.Joseph’s Church arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Sèan's mass can be lived streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines Sèan's Mass is for family members. Sympathizers are welcome along the route maintaining a safe and social distance.

Peggy Hogan - Errill

The death took place on Wednesday, July 28 of Peggy Hogan (née McEvoy), Coolowley, Errill and formerly Kiladooley, Laois.

Peacefully in the presence of her loving family in her 89th year. Predeceased by her son Thomas and her sister Carmel. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy of 67 years, her daughters Mary G Ryan (Bealaclave, Rearcross), Catherine Mullally (Clonakenny), sons John (Knock Hill), Paul (Ballymeelish), daughters-in-law Judith and Ann, sons-in-law Tony and John, her adored grandchildren Denise, Ciara, Brian, Vincent, Liam, Jennifer, Marie and Antoinette, her great-grandchildren Tom, Liam and Kate, her brothers Fr. Seamus and Dickie (Kilkenny) and Oliver (Skerries Dublin), her sister Helen (Kilkenny), her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

As per the COVID-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Removal will take place from her home on Friday at 11.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Killasmeestia for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private.

Brigid Lewis - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, July 28 of Brigid Lewis (née Whelan), Inch, Stradbally, Laois, late of Dr Murphy's Place Portlaoise.

Passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her wonderful family. Beloved wife of Henry and much loved and cherished mother to Emma (Burke), Niamh and Bridín. Beloved and adored by her grandchildren Aoibhinn, Sean, Fiadh, Layla, Bláthnaid and Bill. Brigid will be sadly and greatly missed by Henry, her daughters, her mother Esther, brothers , sisters, son in law Barry, Niamh's partner Seán, Bridín's partner Gary, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and her wonderful friends and neighbours.

Removal on Friday to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Vicarstown, for 2.30pm Mass. Interment will follow in Moyanna Cemetery.

Séan Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 27 of Sèan Delaney, Garoon, Mountmellick, Laois



Unexpectedly at home, (retired Bord na Móna employee). Predeceased by his dear wife Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Eileen and her husband Christy Dunne, Margaret and her husband John Moran, John and his wife Claire (Tullow), Annette and her husband Noel Costello (Newcastle West), Robert and Zoe (Borris-In-Ossory), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Peter (Leixlip), sisters-in-law, Theresa and Dorothy, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later

Mary Higgins (née Hensey) - Camross



The death took place on Monday, July 26 of Mary Higgins (née Hensey), Killeen, Camross, Portlaoise, Laois.

Died peacefully, at her daughter Sadie’s residence (Borrisoleigh), in her 98th year, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Billy, brothers Frank and Fint, and sister Liz. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Mick, daughter Sadie (Tynan), daughter-in-law Marion, son-in-law Richie, her adored grandchildren Liam, Seamus, Michael, Sean, Elma, Richard, Liam, Marie and their partners. Sadly missed by her cherished great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Bill, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, for people to wishing to pay their respects Mary’s funeral cortège will travel via Knocknagad / Killeen, to arrive at St. Fergal’s Church, Camross, for Requiem Mass at 3.30p.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Camross Community Pastoral Council Facebook Page.

Sinead ní Nualláin - Graiguecullen

The death took place on January 31 of Sinéad Ní Nualláin Graiguecullen, Carlow / Graiguecullen, Laois



The untimely and sudden passing of our beautiful Graiguecullen girl, Sinéad Ní Nualláin (Nolan).

5 Barrow Vale, Graiguecullen and formerly 156 Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen, Co. Laois, passed away unexpectedly on January 31st, 2021.

Beloved daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, adored sister of James (Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve), cherished sister-in-law of Magdalena and much loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza. She will be sadly missed by grand aunt, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Sinead was blessed with a wide circle of friends, especially “cuz” Sharon, “her two blisters”, her ladies, school friends, college crew, Gaeilgeoirí and her many wonderful work colleagues, most recently those from Gaelscoil Átha Í and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Sinéad’s funeral Mass (50 ppl) will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery.

Sinéad’s Funeral cortége will leave St Clare’s Church and travel past her parent's house (Duggan Avenue) and Graiguecullen Gaa Club on her way to Sleaty New Cemetery. Her many friends, colleagues and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Sinéad’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service here.