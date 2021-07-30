Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Nearly €650,000 to flow to rural business and community groups in Laois

#ge2020 general election fianna fáil

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin with Laois Offaly candidate Seán Fleming

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Nearly €650,000 is in the pipeline for businesses and community groups in Laois, according to Minister of State in the Department of Finance Sean Fleming TD.

The Fianna Fáil TD said he is delighted with the confirmation that Laois Partnership is to receive €647,690 through the LEADER Programme for the period 2021-2022.

Minister Fleming said the LEADER Programme supports private enterprises and community groups in rural areas and this funding is needed more than ever due to the difficulties they have faced by the COVID 19 pandemic.

"As we emerge following a very difficult time we need to know that the rural communities are not forgotten. We have seen that remote working has been very successful for businesses and individuals, and this funding can assist in developing more opportunities for people living in Laois to secure employment to allow them to live and work locally.

"I would ask all who are eligible to apply to Laois Partnership for funding. I look forward to seeing the projects and success which will result from this funding," said the TD.

Laois location for most new houses in sluggish Midlands

Laois location for most new houses in sluggish Midlands

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie