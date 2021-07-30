Nearly €650,000 to flow to rural business and community groups in Laois

Nearly €650,000 is in the pipeline for businesses and community groups in Laois, according to Minister of State in the Department of Finance Sean Fleming TD.

The Fianna Fáil TD said he is delighted with the confirmation that Laois Partnership is to receive €647,690 through the LEADER Programme for the period 2021-2022.

Minister Fleming said the LEADER Programme supports private enterprises and community groups in rural areas and this funding is needed more than ever due to the difficulties they have faced by the COVID 19 pandemic.

"As we emerge following a very difficult time we need to know that the rural communities are not forgotten. We have seen that remote working has been very successful for businesses and individuals, and this funding can assist in developing more opportunities for people living in Laois to secure employment to allow them to live and work locally.

"I would ask all who are eligible to apply to Laois Partnership for funding. I look forward to seeing the projects and success which will result from this funding," said the TD.