Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Welcome addition for Laois Offaly visitor amenity hit with littering

Welcome addition for Laois Offaly visitor amenity hit with littering

New bottle and drinks can banks for Derryounce Lakes

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

An incredibly popular amenity on the Laois Offaly border that was hit with constant litter, has received a welcome addition.

Derryounce Lakes & Walkways has to be cleaned up every evening in good weather by volunteers from the Portarlington Community Development Association, due to its popularity with outdoor drinkers and barbecuers.

Now they will have some help, with the addition of a row of bottle banks and drinks can receptors.

Love Port their Facebook page has shared the good news.

"A fantastic new and badly needed addition to Derryounce. If everyone who visits this wonderful amenity could play their part," the group announce.

The PCDA shared a video of a clean-up last year, after Covid-19 lockdowns raised the profile of Derryounce Lakes.

WATCH: The huge clean-up after Laois Offaly lake shut over crowds

Laois Offaly break up 'large gathering' that broke Covid-19 rules

Magical fairy woodland appears on Laois Offaly border

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie