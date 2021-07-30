Welcome addition for Laois Offaly visitor amenity hit with littering

New bottle and drinks can banks for Derryounce Lakes
An incredibly popular amenity on the Laois Offaly border that was hit with constant litter, has received a welcome addition.
Derryounce Lakes & Walkways has to be cleaned up every evening in good weather by volunteers from the Portarlington Community Development Association, due to its popularity with outdoor drinkers and barbecuers.
Now they will have some help, with the addition of a row of bottle banks and drinks can receptors.
Love Port their Facebook page has shared the good news.
"A fantastic new and badly needed addition to Derryounce. If everyone who visits this wonderful amenity could play their part," the group announce.
The PCDA shared a video of a clean-up last year, after Covid-19 lockdowns raised the profile of Derryounce Lakes.
