Mutt Mitt dog bag dispensers used as dog waste bins in Laois

While Laois County Council is forging ahead by installing 70 Mutt Mitt dispenser bags around the county, some people are using them as dog waste bins after they fill the bags up.

Cllr Aisling Moran reported the practice to the July meeting of Laois County Council.

“It's fantastic that people are looking after the bins and refilling them with bags. But people are complaining that they are full of used bags, poo basically,” the Fine Gael councillor said.

“People are tying bags to trees and throwing them into ditches,” she added.

Meanwhile Cllr Paschal McEvoy has asked Laois County Council to supply anti-dog fouling signs to residents associations.

The Director of Services for Roads is Simon Walton.

“We have had a good uptake on the Mutt Mitts but unfortunately some people are using the units to dispose of their bags.

“On the positive side the waste is not left on the paths where it was. In September we will be able to give you a full synopsis,” Mr Walton said.

The council is now installing 50 permanent dog fouling signs around the county.

Their environment section will run an active social media campaign over the summer. They also intend to put up posters on billboards to raise awareness.

“We continue to work closely with the Tidy Towns groups, residents associations and our Green Dog Walker Campaign to promote responsible dog ownership,” a spokesperson said.