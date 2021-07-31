Pick your own sunflowers for autism charity and Portlaoise parish

A lovely Laois event in August is offering the public a chance to wander through a field of beautiful sunflowers, and pick their own, for two good causes.
Sunflower Power charity event will take place just outside Portlaoise at Heath House in The Heath, where the flowers are growing tall and strong thanks to the recent heatwave.
Visitors are asked to donate a suggested €5 for five sunflowers they cut - bring your own scissors!
The proceeds will be divided between Portlaoise Parish Services Centre, and Laois Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA).
It takes place on Saturday and Sunday August 21 and 22, from 11am to 5pm each day.
The event is part of Laois Heritage Week.
