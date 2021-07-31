Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Pick your own sunflowers for Autism charity and Portlaoise parish

Pick your own sunflowers for autism charity and Portlaoise parish

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A lovely Laois event in August is offering the public a chance to wander through a field of beautiful sunflowers, and pick their own, for two good causes.

Sunflower Power charity event will take place just outside Portlaoise at Heath House in The Heath, where the flowers are growing tall and strong thanks to the recent heatwave.

Visitors are asked to donate a suggested €5 for five sunflowers they cut - bring your own scissors!

The proceeds will be divided between Portlaoise Parish Services Centre, and Laois Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA).

It takes place on Saturday and Sunday August 21 and 22, from 11am to 5pm each day. 

The event is part of Laois Heritage Week.

Laois town selected as one of 20 Irish 'poetry towns' for festival

Laois arts festival announces go-ahead for August

Portlaoise Flyer's homecoming

Colonel Fitzmaurice Commemoration Committee hope to use it as a centrepiece of a display on Portlaoise Aviation History.

