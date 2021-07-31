Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Digital COVID Certificate self-service online portal goes live

Online Recovery Certificate portal launched to get 'certificate of recovery'

Certificate proves that you've had Covid-19 in the last 6 months

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Digital COVID Certificate self-service online portal to assist people to get the vital documentation needed for travel and other reasons is live.  

The Department of Health said it would be inn addition to the Digital COVID Certificate freephone number and the online Recovery Certificate request form

The Department claimed it will allow members of the public to:

  • request changes to their Digital COVID Certificate already received;
  • request to have their Digital COVID Certificate emailed;
  • check the status of their Digital COVID Certificate of vaccination where it has not yet been received; 
  • continue to request a certificate of recovery.

You can find out more and access the service here - https://covidcertificateportal.gov.ie/

"As well as the helpline, we endeavour to constantly improve the Digital COVID Certificate services and the introduction of this online self-service portal provides another channel to allow members of the public request their certificate. Work is underway to develop and launch further accessible channels in the coming weeks to help meet public demand," said the statment.

It requested people to please note that as well as using the Digital COVID Certificate for access to indoor dining, the HSE’s Vaccination Card is also accepted as valid proof of vaccination. Find out more on gov.ie/reopeninghospitality

Queries in relation to a certificate of a COVID-19 test can be directed to private test providers.

If there are questions about a certificate that cannot be answered online, please continue to call the Digital COVID Certificate helpline on 1800 807 008 (or +353 76 888 5513 when calling from abroad).

For general travel advice, please go to gov.ie/travel

