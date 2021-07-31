Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Bank Holiday Covid-19 walk-in vaccination confirmed for Laois at Portlaoise hub

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly with vaccine centre staff at the Laois vaccination hub in Portlaoise

People who want to get a Covid-19 vaccine without appointment will have their next opportunity to do so in Laois on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Midlands Park Hotel centre was one of the first walk-in vaccination hubs to open in Ireland on Friday, July 30. It is understood the centre was busy with arrivals.

The HSE says hub on Jessop Street near Portlaoise Train Station will open again on Monday, August 2 from 9am to 2pm

Parking is available in the multi-storey car park.

There is a full list of vaccine hubs around the country with details of walk-in status and opening times at this HSE webpage.

The needed for vaccination has been emphasised in the latest statement from NPHET. MORE BELOW LINK.

One Laois area now one of Ireland's Covid-19 Delta hotspots as with level high in all parts

NEARLY 200 NEW CASES IN TWO WEEKS

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, commented going into the bank holiday weekend.

“This week vaccination is open to anyone over the age of 16 and those aged 12-15 will be able to register soon. Walk-in vaccination centres are now available for those yet to receive a first dose.

“If you have a child with an underlying medical condition, that is living in a household where there are other people at risk, please avail of vaccination at the earliest opportunity.

“Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic. If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60’s, Ireland will have a strong population level defence against COVID-19 and its known variants,” he said.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health added. "If you experience any symptoms of a cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, change in taste or smell, headache, sore throat, runny nose or blocked nose/sinuses, please isolate and come forward for a test. There are testing centres located in every county in Ireland," he said.

Laois health services to get €6.4 million cash injection

Details revealed by Laois Offaly Minister Seán Fleming

