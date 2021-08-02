Death Notices for Laois - Bank Holiday Monday August 2, 2021

Bridget Conroy - Portlaoise

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Conroy, The Fields, Clonad, Portlaoise, Laois



Bridget, better known as Bridie, died August 1st 2021, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her parents George and Mary, her brothers Jack, George and Dickie, her sisters Nora, Mary (Holland), Anne (Bennett), and Julia (Carroll). Sadly missed by her loving family, especially Ann, Mary, Richard, Christopher, Liam, and Raymond. Also deeply regretted by all her nieces and nephews (Conroy family, Clonad), Bennett family, Hophall, Ratheniska, Holland family (Derrycanton Mountrath), grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Recital of the Rosary in her home on Tuesday evening at 9 pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Fintan's Church Raheen. Burial after in Clonad Cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines Bridie's Funeral Mass is for family only. Sympathisers are welcome along the route maintaining a safe and social distance.

Michael Fitzpatrick - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Saturday, July 31 of Michael Fitzpatrick, Clonagh, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Laois



Unexpectedly, at his home.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

William Dillon - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, August 1 of William (Billy) Dillon, Lisnagrough, Holycross, Tipperary, formerly Kylebeg, Durrow, Co Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his grandson Frankie, sisters Maureen and Patty. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Brigid, daughters Catherine, Judith and Edel, sons Martin, Tom and William, grandchildren Ned, William, Murt, Elisha, Cathal, Chloe, Alannah, John, Liam, Leah, Padraig and Ella, sons in law Manus, Francis and Aonghus, daughters in law Joanne, Julianne and Lorna, sister Bridie O'Rourke, Lusk), brothers Marty (Kylebeg, Durrow) and Paul (Killeshin, Co Laois), nephews, nieces, brothers in law Joe, Mick, Jim, Paddy and Tommy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 2nd August from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday 3rd August at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 50 in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

Donations if desired to Milford Home Care.

Joe Lynch - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, July 30 of Joe Lynch, Killeen, Mountmellick, Laois



Predeceased by his sisters Kitty and Betty and his recently deceased brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mai (nèe O'Donnell Balingarry, Co.Tipperary), daughter Paula and son Brendan, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews , sisters-in-law Ann, Maggie and her husband John, Esther and her husband Henry, Kay, Liz and her son Shane, brother-in-law Bill O Donnell and his wife Mary, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Josephine Phelan - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Friday, July 30 of Josephine Phelan (née Dowling), Knockbrack, Pike of Rushall, Laois



Peacefully in the care of Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Fintan (Finty), brothers and sisters. Loving mother of Anne, James, Gerard (Ger) and Fintan, adored by her grandchildren Emma, Gemma, Adam, Kian, Conor, Molly and Kevin, deeply regretted by her sister Kay, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Monica and Sharon, nieces, nephews, kind and devoted carers, relatives and friends.

Family Rosary at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath was on Saturday evening at 8pm. Removal was on Sunday afternoon to St Edmund's Church, Castletown, for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.