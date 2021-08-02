Three new Laois community volunteers elected to represent PPN groups

John Oxley, one of three new Laois community volunteers elected to Laois PPN
Three volunteers doing great work for their communities in Laois have been elected to represent the county's many community groups.
Laois Local Community Development Committee has had three new members voted in by Laois County Council councillors at their July meeting.
John Oxley, a member of Young Fianna Fáil from Abbeyleix will represent the Portlaoise Secretariat as a community and voluntary representative from Laois Public Participation Network. He was proposed by Cllr John Joe Fennelly, seconded by Cllr John King.
Nina Horan from Mountmellick, founder of Yarn Bombing Mountmellick, will represent the Laois PPN Borris-in-Ossory Secretariat also as community and voluntary representative. She was proposed by Cllr Paddy Bracken.
Joan Bolger has also been elected, as a Social & Inclusion Representative with the PPN. She was proposed by Cllr Willie Aird, seconded by Cllr Ollie Clooney.
"I welcome these three new members and pay credit to the outgoing members," said Cllr John King.
Laois Public Participation Network is an umbrella group that supports over 400 local organisations across the county, from clubs to tidy towns groups.
