Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Three new Laois community volunteers elected to represent PPN groups

Three new Laois community volunteers elected to represent PPN groups

John Oxley, one of three new Laois community volunteers elected to Laois PPN

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Three volunteers doing great work for their communities in Laois have been elected to represent the county's many community groups.

Laois Local Community Development Committee has had three new members voted in by Laois County Council councillors at their July meeting.

John Oxley, a member of Young Fianna Fáil from Abbeyleix will represent the Portlaoise Secretariat as a community and voluntary representative from Laois Public Participation Network. He was proposed by Cllr John Joe Fennelly, seconded by Cllr John King.

Nina Horan from Mountmellick, founder of Yarn Bombing Mountmellick, will represent the Laois PPN Borris-in-Ossory Secretariat also as community and voluntary representative. She was proposed by Cllr Paddy Bracken.

Joan Bolger has also been elected, as a Social & Inclusion Representative with the PPN. She was proposed by Cllr Willie Aird, seconded by Cllr Ollie Clooney.

"I welcome these three new members and pay credit to the outgoing members," said Cllr John King.

Laois Public Participation Network is an umbrella group that supports over 400 local organisations across the county, from clubs to tidy towns groups. 

Death Notices for Laois - Bank Holiday Monday August 2, 2021

Get a Bank Holiday walk-in Covid-19 vaccine FREE in Portlaosie at Laois vaccination hub

Trucks avoiding tolls still clogging up Laois heritage town

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie