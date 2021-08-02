Laois GAA club takes big step toward community walking track

The Rock GAA club just outside Mountmellick has taken a significant step in the direction of enhancing club facilities for members and the local community.

The club has invited companies to bid for the contract of developing a walkway around the Rock GAA club grounds.

It be a 1,000m lit walkway that will run beside the Triogue river that skirts the grounds on two sides. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The club says the lighting will be pole mounted to allow the walkway be accessed all year round. A tender adds that the contractor will excavate the designed route, fill with the required stone and erect the lighting in accordance with the project specifications.

A drinking fountain is being installed as are two educational lecterns that will inform users of the walkway about the flora and fauna that resides in the area.

There will be a number of picnic benches that will be places in a designated space in the wooded area of the walkway for people to relax and eat surrounded by nature.

Companies interested in winning the contract have until September 24 to bid.