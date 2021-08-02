Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Prison officers in Laois subject to new disciplinary code

Code enacted for officers in Portlaoise and other jails

Judge makes damming findings after prison officer blew the whistle on handling resources by prison services

Irish Prison Service officers on duty at the Midlands Prison Portlaoise

Prison officers in Portlaoise and other jails are now the subject of a code of discipline according to the Irish Prison Service annual report.

The report which was published in the last week of July 2021, says the Disciplinary Code for Prison Officers was enacted and the Civil Service Disciplinary Code came into effect from 1 October 2020.

The report says the purpose of the Code is to set out the arrangements for dealing with disciplinary matters.

The report says all staff have been made aware that if there is a failure to adhere to the required standards of conduct, work performance and/or attendance, the disciplinary procedures will apply.

The procedure is initiated where a concern arises about the conduct, work performance, and/or attendance of staff and provides a fair and efficient process for dealing with any such concern.

