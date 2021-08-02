Electric Picnic festival's sister event get's green light with Government backing

Electric Picnic's sister family festival is going ahead this year albeit with a much smaller crowd than usual and with some financial backing from the Government.

The organisers of Ireland’s first family-focused music and arts festival Kaleidoscope say they are 'proud' to present ‘We Are Family’ - a series of six intimate live shows set to take place on 13th, 14th & 15th of August at Russborough House in Co Wicklow.

All adult attendees will be asked to provide proof of vaccination/high immunity/negative PCR or antigen test result. Alternatively you can avail of a free antigen test at the gates.

There will be circular, distanced pods, marked out on the surrounding grass to help families self-manage and feel safe and secure. The organisers add that event attendees will be required to socially distance as well as wearing masks when outside of their stationed event pod.

The organiser say the event will go ahead in line with the latest government and HSE guidelines on COVID-19 and mass gatherings. If public health guidelines do not permit the show to go ahead, the show will be cancelled or postponed. If the show is cancelled, tickets will be refunded. If the show is postponed, your tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

The event features: Ryan McMullan, Lyra, JC Stewart, Dublin Gospel Choir, Cairde, African Gospel Choir, Lea Heart, Odhran Murphy, Bobbi Arlo as well as DJ sets from Rigsy | Tracy Clifford.

We Are Family will host a crowd of 500 for both a matinée and evening show each day, with gates opening at 12 noon and 4pm respectively.

Festival goers will be allowed to bring their own limited amount of alcohol onto the festival site

Tickets for shows are limited, so families who have bought or attended Kaleidoscope festival before will have first dibs on tickets.

This project has been part-funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht Sport and Media from the Live Performance Support Scheme. The Electric Picnic also received support under this scheme.

The organisers of the Electric Picnic have applied to Laois County Council for a 70,000 capacity event at the end of September which they say would operate in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines at the time.

They have also lobbied the Government in a strongly worded letter after it emerged that 40,000 people would be able to attend the All-Ireland hurling and football finals in August and September.

