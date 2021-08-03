Laois Gardaí renew appeal after fatal M7/M8 crash causes extended motorway closure

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for their appeal for help in establishing the cause of a fatal crash in Laois which claimed the life of an elderly man and injured a number of others while forcing the extended closure of two of the country's busiest roads.

Garda crash scene investigators worked through the night at the pile up scene on the M7 Limerick road near the junction of the M8 Cork road in south Laois. Both motorways remained closed beyond 10 pm.

Traffic was diverted away from the crash site at junction 19 (M7/M8) and junction 18 (Portlaoise west). MORE BELOW MAP.

The accident happened at around 7.25 pm on Bank Holiday Monday involving a number of vehicles. Laois Offaly Gardaí issued an appeal as the investigators continued to work at the scene on Tuesday morning. MORE BELOW LINK

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued the following statement on Tuesday morning.

"Portlaoise Garda are investigating a collision that happened on the M7 close to the intersection of the M7 and M8 motorways at 7.15pm yesterday 2nd August 2021. The collision resulted a fatality and a number of serious injuries.

"The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

"Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the M7 yesterday evening between 7pm and 7.30pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to gardaí," said the statement.

Gardaí asked that anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.