03/08/2021

'Cop on' - Laois Garda warning after towering hay bales collapse on busy road

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

On the same day that a tragic crash in Laois resulted in the death of a man and several injuries - read below, a farming related road incident took place that could also have caused serious repercussions.

A towering load of hay bales partially collapsed on a busy road on the outskirts of Portlaoise town.

This photo shared by Laois Offaly Gardaí includes a warning from them about farm safety.

"Not long before our colleagues were dealing with the fatal road collision on the M7/M8 motorways yesterday evening they were dealing with the aftermath of a unsecured load on the periphery of Portlaoise.

"#FarmSafetyWeek2021 includes road safety. Secure your load and if the load is too much have the cop on to split it and make another run," the Gardaí advised.

