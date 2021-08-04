Car with 'lethal tyre' seized by local gardaí also had no tax or NCT

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow stopped a driver on his commute to work this morning to inspect his vehicle.
Upon inspection, gardaí found a number of issues with the car.
"No NCT, no tax for 2 years and one of the worst examples of a lethal tyre we've come across," the gardaí noted.
The vehicle was impounded under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver will receive several fixed charge notices and penalty points.
The message from local gardaí continues to be drive safely and #ArriveAlive.
