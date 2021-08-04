Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Car with 'lethal tyre' seized by local gardaí also had no tax or NCT

Car seized by Kilkenny/Carlow gardaí had no tax, no NCT and 'lethal' tyre

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow stopped a driver on his commute to work this morning to inspect his vehicle.

Upon inspection, gardaí found a number of issues with the car.

"No NCT, no tax for 2 years and one of the worst examples of a lethal tyre we've come across," the gardaí noted.

The vehicle was impounded under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver will receive several fixed charge notices and penalty points.

The message from local gardaí continues to be drive safely and #ArriveAlive.

National: One person killed and five injured in three car collision on M7 motorway

Gardaí appeal after vehicle vandalised in Kilkenny housing estate

Kilkenny offender with 179 previous convictions sentenced to seven months

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie