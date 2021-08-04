Odds slashed on Laois Offaly TD Barry Cowen being the next leader of Fianna Fáil

Barry Cowen TD
Bookies have shortened the odds on Laois Offaly TD Barry Cowen becoming the next leader of Fianna Fáil.
BoyleSports have updated the odds successors to leader Micheál Martin and the odds on potential future leaders shortening on Dep Cowen.
The outspoken former Minister who was sacked from Government by Mr Martin, is the most notable market mover after he called the meeting to discuss what he said was an ‘alarming’ by-election result.
The TD has also gone on PrimeTime questioning the appointment of Catherine Zappone as Ireland's Envoy on Freedom of Expression.
He has fallen all the way into 6/1 from 25/1 with BoyleSports to be the next party leader, while frontrunner Jim O’Callaghan has been eased to 2/1 from a low of 6/5 earlier this year.
If he did get the top job it would be a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the TD who lost his job over a drink driving controversy. Becoming leader would also see him emulate his brother Brian who served as leader and Taoiseach as Ireland at the start of the property crasy.
Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath is now the second favourite at 3/1 from 4/1 despite recently backing Martin by claiming he is doing an ‘excellent job.’.
Next Fianna Fáil Leader
2/1 Jim O'Callaghan
3/1 Michael McGrath
5/1 James Lawless
6/1 Barry Cowen
9/1 Niall Collins
9/1 Thomas Byrne
12/1 Darragh O'Brien
14/1 Paul McAuliffe
16/1 Jack Chambers
20/1 Norma Foley
25/1 Robert Troy
25/1 John McGuinness
25/1 Dara Calleary
