Laois motor tax payments office reopens in Portlaoise but with restrictions

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions has finally permitted the reopening of the the Motor Tax & Cash Office (Payments Office) in Portlaoise allowing people to pay their bill in person.

Laois County Council says the public counters re-opened on Tuesday, August 3 but some measures are in place to limit the risk of Covid-19 infections.

"The entrance will be controlled with only two customers allowed entry at any particular time. Please ensure to have your documents fully completed & appropriate payment as form filling is not permitted in the public area. Face masks are mandatory," says the council.

The opening hours are 9.30am – 1pm, Monday to Friday (excl bank holidays).

The local authority adds that customers are encouraged to tax their standard tax renewals online at www.motortax.ie. Forms can also be downloaded from this site. Alternative options is to post in your application or place in the secure drop box at the main entrance to Laois County Council.

Cash Office payments can be made to Laois County Council online at www.laois.ie or over the phone by calling 05786 74308. Monday to Friday 9.30am – 3.30pm.

Other motor tax queries people are asked to call 05786 74305/05786 64000

If we are unable to take your call, please leave a message and we will revert to you as soon as possible.