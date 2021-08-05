Laois Minister welcomes upgrade of waste treatment in scenic village

Laois Minister of State Seán Fleming has welcomed the news that Laois County Council has granted planning permission to upgrade to Castletown waste water treatment plant.

County hall has given Irish Water the green light for the construction of a new concrete storm water holding tank complete with cleaning system on the plant which is located to the east of the village and discharges to the River Nore.

Also planned is a final effluent wash water pumping station a control kiosk and other works. A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared in respect of the proposed development at the facility beside the Mountrath Golf Club.

There will be no work on the existing waste water treatment facility in the picturesque village where Minister Fleming is based .

The Fianna Fáil Minister in the Department of Finance welcomed the news.

"This is important news for the village as the waste water facilities have been under pressure for some time now in Castletown," said the Laois Offaly TD.

Minister Fleming said the first piece of work which must be completed is that Irish Water must engage the services of a suitably qualified archaeologist to carry out an archaeological assessment of the site. On completion of this work they must submit a written report to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Where archaeological material/features are shown to be present, preservation on site, preservation by record (excavation) or monitoring may be required.

"I look forward to the archaeological work being completed promptly so that the upgrade works by Irish Water can commence as soon as possible," he said.