05/08/2021

Search our Archive

Laois Minister welcomes upgrade of waste treatment in scenic village

Laois Minister welcomes upgrade of waste treatment pant in scenic village

River Nore runs through the heart of Castletown

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Minister of State Seán Fleming has welcomed the news that Laois County Council has granted planning permission to upgrade to Castletown waste water treatment plant.

County hall has given Irish Water the green light for the construction of a new concrete storm water holding tank complete with cleaning system on the plant which is located to the east of the village and discharges to the River Nore.

Also planned is a final effluent wash water pumping station a control kiosk and other works. A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared in respect of the proposed development at the facility beside the Mountrath Golf Club.

There will be no work on the existing waste water treatment facility in the picturesque village where Minister Fleming is based .

The Fianna Fáil Minister in the Department of Finance welcomed the news.

"This is important news for the village as the waste water facilities have been under pressure for some time now in Castletown," said the Laois Offaly TD.

Minister Fleming said  the first piece of work which must be completed is that Irish Water must engage the services of a suitably qualified archaeologist to carry out an archaeological assessment of the site. On completion of this work they must submit a written report to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Where archaeological material/features are shown to be present, preservation on site, preservation by record (excavation) or monitoring may be required.

"I look forward to the archaeological work being completed promptly so that the upgrade works by Irish Water can commence as soon as possible," he said.

Green light for huge 24/7 1 billion bottle recycling plant in Laois

No September strumming in Stradbally: Electric Picnic refusal a 'huge blow' says statement from promoters

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group