Awesome Lego Christmas event coming to Laois

Lego minifigures
If your children are into Lego, or you are an eternal Lego child yourself, you will be happy to hear that a special Lego day is to be held in Laois this year in time for Christmas.
The 'Portlaoise Brickmas Event' is a family friendly Christmas themed LEGO event to be be held on November 7 in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.
Organisers Shamrock Bricks say that you can expect lots of Lego activities such as play areas, speedbuild competitions, Lego colouring area and Technic workshops. You'll also find competitions, raffles, facepainting and vendors selling Lego merchandise.
The event is fully accessible and socially inclusive to all individuals with a sensory play area and safe zone on site, attended by the Limerick Autism Group.
Tickets are already on sale from €4 per child to €40 for a VIP family ticket. It runs from 11am to 5pm. Similar Brickmas events will be held in Galway and Clane.
Shamrock Bricks describe themselves as Ireland's leading Lego experts. See their website here.
More News
Laois children were among the thousands who march for Portlaoise hospital when the last big demo took place in November 2017 as the HSE attempted downgrade
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.