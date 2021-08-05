05/08/2021

Awesome Lego Christmas event coming to Laois

Awesome Lego Christmas event coming to Laois

Lego minifigures

Lynda Kiernan

If your children are into Lego, or you are an eternal Lego child yourself, you will be happy to hear that a special Lego day is to be held in Laois this year in time for Christmas.

The 'Portlaoise Brickmas Event' is a family friendly Christmas themed LEGO event to be be held on November 7 in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

Organisers Shamrock Bricks say that you can expect lots of Lego activities such as play areas, speedbuild competitions, Lego colouring area and Technic workshops. You'll also find competitions, raffles, facepainting and vendors selling Lego merchandise.

The event is fully accessible and socially inclusive to all individuals with a sensory play area and safe zone on site, attended by the Limerick Autism Group.

Tickets are already on sale from €4 per child to €40 for a VIP family ticket. It runs from 11am to 5pm. Similar Brickmas events will be held in Galway and Clane. 

Shamrock Bricks describe themselves as Ireland's leading Lego experts. See their website here. 

