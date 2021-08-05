05/08/2021

Search our Archive

Over 1,000 tonnes of bottles and cans recycled at Laois bring banks

Over 1,000 tonnes of bottles and cans recycled at Laois bring banks

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Laois households have brought over 1,000 tonnes of empties to their nearest bring banks this year, with pubs having been closed for most of the year so far.

In total by mid July 2021, 1,062.87 tonnes of empty glass bottles, jars and cans have been deposited into the county's 42 bring bank sites.

That's the equivalent in weight of 212,574 empty wine bottles, or to put it another way, 1,300 adult bulls.

Meanwhile the amount of rubbish dumped around Laois recovered in clean-ups dropped dramatically this summer.

In all so far this year, 92.8 tonnes of rubbish was gathered up from roadsides bogs and woodlands and brought to Kyletalesha Landfill.

Some 60 tonnes of it however was gathered up between February and May. In June 6.6 tonnes was cleaned up and in the first fortnight of July, 4.6 tonnes were cleaned up. 

The figures were given in a report by the Environmental department at the July meeting of Laois County Council. 

They also remind the public that it is free to drop off all electrical appliances to local authority recycling centres.

Green light for huge 24/7 1 billion bottle recycling plant in Laois

Laois Minister welcomes upgrade of waste treatment in scenic village

Awesome Lego Christmas event coming to Laois

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group