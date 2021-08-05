Over 1,000 tonnes of bottles and cans recycled at Laois bring banks

Laois households have brought over 1,000 tonnes of empties to their nearest bring banks this year, with pubs having been closed for most of the year so far.

In total by mid July 2021, 1,062.87 tonnes of empty glass bottles, jars and cans have been deposited into the county's 42 bring bank sites.

That's the equivalent in weight of 212,574 empty wine bottles, or to put it another way, 1,300 adult bulls.

Meanwhile the amount of rubbish dumped around Laois recovered in clean-ups dropped dramatically this summer.

In all so far this year, 92.8 tonnes of rubbish was gathered up from roadsides bogs and woodlands and brought to Kyletalesha Landfill.

Some 60 tonnes of it however was gathered up between February and May. In June 6.6 tonnes was cleaned up and in the first fortnight of July, 4.6 tonnes were cleaned up.

The figures were given in a report by the Environmental department at the July meeting of Laois County Council.

They also remind the public that it is free to drop off all electrical appliances to local authority recycling centres.