Leaking asbestos water pipes hit rural Laois community

An asbestos water mains in a rural Laois community is repeatedly leaking and Irish Water has been asked to replace it.

"Major bursts" are a regular occurance on the pipe in The Swan area in south Laois.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said a recent burst happened after midnight and the water had to be turned off to residents.

“At 12.30 on a Saturday night a neighbour told me that there was another major burst. I had to make a decision whether to ring the water services. I rang Eddie Kelly at 1am, and talk about service. He was out in the hour and all that water was turned off," he said.

A third of a kilometer of the pipe needs to be replaced says Laois County Council.

The water services staff, who are contracted to Irish Water, said they have requested the replacement at the July council meeting.

“ANB submitted by Laois County Council to Irish Water for replacement of 150mm diameter asbestos watermain 300m long in the Swan supply due to ongoing watermain bursts in the area".