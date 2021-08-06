06/08/2021

68 Laois groups get different size slices of €136,524 community grant pie

Funding spead in lots of different directions

Treo Nua Family Resource Centre in Portlaoise, Laois

Nearly 70 community organisations in Laois are to share out more than €135,000 for community funding.

A total of €136,524 is going to 68 local projects in Laois under the Community Enhancement Programme.

The biggest grant is on its way to Emo to help fund the work of the Sportfield Committee Emo which is getting €7,800.

GAA clubs are among those getting large sums. Kilcotton GAA Club Borris in Ossory is in line for €6,653 while Annanough GAA in Vicarstown is getting €5,000.

The Treo Nua community centre in Knockmay Portlaoise is getting €5,800 while the Laois Domestic Abuse Services Portlaoise € 5,696. The Rosenallis Development Association reveives €5,629.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, announced the successful projects in Laois under the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme on August 6.

Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming T.D., Minister of State said the funding is needed.

"Following a very difficult time due to COVID it is important that we support these smaller community groups and  help them reopen and get up and running successfully. These groups and their volunteers play a vital role in providing services in their local communities.

 "Well done to the successful applicants and thank you to all involved in these projects," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

Funding welcomed by Minister of State Seán Fleming

The 2021 Community Enhancement Programme was launched in May 2021 with funding of €4.5m to provide small grants to local community groups across the country.  Laois received an allocation of €136,524 from the Department under the programme. The key theme of this year’s programme was supporting groups as they re-open facilities which have been closed due to COVID-19. These could include facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres.

The Community Enhancement Programme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from their Local Authority, in each area. 

Announcing the successful projects for Laois today, Minister Humphreys said:

"I am delighted to announce funding for 68 local projects across County Laois today as part of my Department’s Community Enhancement Programme.

 “Through Our Rural Future, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country.  While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.

“I want to thank the Local Community Development Committee, and the Local Authority in Laois who administer the Community Enhancement Programme on behalf of my Department,” she said.

Also announcing the successful projects today, Minister O’Brien said:

“The Community Enhancement Programme provides a range of invaluable small grants to help the smaller community groups and facilities that support communities at a grassroots level.

I know that this funding is an important tool in helping these groups and we were especially conscious this year given the impact of COVID-19 that many groups would need supports to help them reopen and get back up and running fully. I want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities,” he said.

The Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) is targeted towards enhancing facilities in disadvantaged communities. It provides small grants to community groups in a manner consistent with each areas Local Economic and Community Plan.

The Programme was launched for the first time in 2018. Between 2018 and the end of 2020 the CEP has provided funding to over 8,000 projects across the country. 

The funding is administered locally by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) across the country, with support from their Local Authority. 

 

