Laois learner driver caught speeding through heavy M7 traffic

Laois Gardaí have seized a car from a learner driver who was speeding in heavy traffic on the M7 motorway.
The driver was found to be speeding at 164km/h on Sunday evening August 8, despite heavy traffic on the motorway.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle speeding on the M7 earlier this evening after it was detected driving at 164kph in heavy traffic," Laois Offaly Gardaí have reported.
Not only was the driver speeding, they were breaking multiple other traffic laws.
"The driver was discovered to be a Learner Permit holder who was driving unaccompanied and without L-Plates displayed. The vehicle was seized and proceedings have commenced against the driver," the Gardaí said.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.