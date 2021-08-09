09/08/2021

Laois learner driver caught speeding through heavy M7 traffic

Laois learner driver caught speeding through heavy M7 traffic

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Laois Gardaí have seized a car from a learner driver who was speeding in heavy traffic on the M7 motorway.

The driver was found to be speeding at 164km/h on Sunday evening August 8, despite heavy traffic on the motorway.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle speeding on the M7 earlier this evening after it was detected driving at 164kph in heavy traffic," Laois Offaly Gardaí have reported.

Not only was the driver speeding, they were breaking multiple other traffic laws.

"The driver was discovered to be a Learner Permit holder who was driving unaccompanied and without L-Plates displayed. The vehicle was seized and proceedings have commenced against the driver," the Gardaí said.

