Electric Picnic organisers increase offering for Wicklow festival

The organisers of Electric Picnic have announced additions to the line-up of an offshoot of their sister festival Kaleidoscope in Russborough House in Wicklow.

We Are Family is a family orientated music and arts festival that takes place this weekend, August 13, 14 and 15.

It is being held with maximum groups of 500, and distanced pods for families in line with government Covid guidelines, with grannies and grandads getting in for free.

Festival Republic is organising We Are Family which is part funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht Sport and Media from the Live Performance Support Scheme.

"Organisers are thrilled to announce they have added yet another sprinkle of music and magic to the weekend that is sure to deliver an experience as close to that cherished festival feeling as possible for all the family.

"We Are Family promises to be a feast of colourful carnival fun with incredible art installations, pop-up performances, and even stupendous circus acts. The fun doesn’t stop at the six intimate live shows taking place on the mainstage over the weekend where headliners include Ryan McMullan, Lyra, and JC Stewart.

"There’s loads to explore at the Boompaloopa area, a specially curated outdoor space where parents, grandparents and children can get their groove on together.

"Take in the sights and sounds of this vibrant realm with DJ sets from Rigsy, Tracy Clifford and Joe Dougan, percussion prowess from Javanese Gamelan, and sweet string symphonies from the Dublin Ukulele Collective, while Dublin Youth Dance Company will bust a move, Ceol Connected will bring their joyous energy, the Ballymore Eustace Brassband showcase their trumpeting talents and you might even spot sustainable stylistas from Junk Kouture strutting their stuff!

"Elsewhere, there will be wonderful walkabout performances from The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow Carnivale Troupe who are sure to deliver a gravity-defying spectacle. Meanwhile, prepare to be bewitched by the hypnotic movements of hula hoop artist Gill Byrne and get ready to launch into space with Exploriums Mark the Science Guy. Feed your mind at spoken word performances from Roisin Ingle and Fighting Words and keep your eyes peeled for the jaw dropping art installations from Clare Hartigan, Dan Leonard, Patsy Preston and Lindsay McConnell.

"We Are Family will have the whole family singing and dancing along with incredible talent over on the mainstage. Hosting a crowd of 500 for both a matinée and evening show each day in line with current government guidelines, gates open at 12 noon and 4pm respectively. There will be circular, distanced pods, marked out on the surrounding grass to help families self-manage and feel safe and secure. And why not make your pod your own and bring along your own picnic blankets, cushions and snacks and if you fancy it, BYOB?"

"If you get peckish after all the fun, there will be best-in-class festival food vans on site in the Kaleidoscope area so get ready to tuck into delicious delights and festival flavours galore as you replenish your energy stores! The Zero Bar will offer thirst quenching alcohol-free beer, delicious mocktails and minerals."

Tickets are still on sale at €79 for a family of four and €20 for individuals, not including booking fee. Event pods will be designated to a maximum of six people. Parking €3 per car on arrival. Saturday is already nearly sold out with limited tickets also available for Friday and Sunday.