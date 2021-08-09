09/08/2021

Extra time sought to complete Laois Celtic Tiger housing estate

Entrance to Maryborough Village in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois developer has requested another extension on planning permission to complete a large housing estate in Portlaoise that was first begun in the Celtic Tiger era.

There have already been three extensions granted for Maryborough Village, which first got planning approval in 2005.

The extra time is required says developer Graham Builders Ltd, due to the halt on construction during the Covid pandemic. 

They have applied to Laois County Council for two more years to complete the estate, which is to have 432 homes, a creche and three commercial units, on almost 50 acres of land off the Mountrath road. 

They request permission up to December 2023, giving the reason for not completing in time as "Covid 19 delays".

They say that more than 75% of the houses are completed - 329 homes as well as the creche.

Construction is underway on another 56, and foundations are laid for the commercial unit, with timber frames on order for the last 48 houses. 

In total Maryborough Village has: 144 two storey semi detached Type 1 homes, 62 two storey semi detached Type 3 homes, 140 two storey terrace homes, three detached two story Type 1 homes, nine detached two storey Type 2 homes, 32 detached two storey Type 3 homes, one 1 and a half storey detached 'gatehouse', 15 semi detached bungalows, 26 detached bungalows, a service centre and a creche. The site includes 6.14 acres of green space.  Map below shows unfinished houses as shaded areas.

The application was lodged on August 4 and is due for a decision by September 29.

