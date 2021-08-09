Kildare charity vintage rally called off due to high Covid case numbers

A vintage rally set for a town in Kildare has been cancelled due to a high number of Covid cases.
The 19th Mac & Norman Vintage Rally has been called off due to the high numbers of Covid-19 cases. The rally had been pencilled in for Sunday next, August 15 in Brannockstown.
The organisers will run a second virtual rally instead, with the hope of raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society.
The charity has generated more than €410,000 since its inception some 15 years ago.
