10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Laois community ready to shave or dye for toddler Cathail

Laois community group ready to shave or dye for toddler Cathail

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The Mountmellick Central Hub group of volunteers is all set to hold their fundraiser for the family of a sick little local boy.

Cathail Dooley Holohan, 4 is undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia and will need weekly trips to Crumlin children's hospital for several years to come.

To support his family, 'Hoolie for Cathail' will take place in Lalors Bar Mountmellick this Saturday, August 14 at 7.30pm. There will be a collection and raffle on the night with great prizes, an auction and music by JL Sound and Dooley Brothers. All funds raised to go to Cathail's medical bills.

All set to shave or dye are Lorna Holohan Garry, Jason McInerney, Conor Holohan, Cillian Fitzpatrick. Dye candidates are Martina Kelly and Colleen Kelly.

Already Cormac and Alex Melia have taken the plunge, see below. 

Cathail is the son of Cathail Holohan from Mountmellick, and Sarah Dooley from The Rock. Already the Rock GAA club raised over €30,000 while Dillon Payne a teen cancer survivor raised over €8,000. 

"We are calling upon you one and all. We aim to do all we can to help. We invite you to join us for a jampacked evening of entertainment and fun all with one goal raising as much as we can for this special little warrior," the Mountmellick Central Hub say.

Their Gofundme page has reached over €500 so far. See it here. 

See their poster for the event below, which will be live streamed on their Facebook page.

Big total announced in Laois GAA club's fundraiser for little Cathail

Fight on to save this year's Electric Picnic

PHOTOS: Colourful fun at a Laois village garden party last weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media