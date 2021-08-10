Laois community ready to shave or dye for toddler Cathail

The Mountmellick Central Hub group of volunteers is all set to hold their fundraiser for the family of a sick little local boy.

Cathail Dooley Holohan, 4 is undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia and will need weekly trips to Crumlin children's hospital for several years to come.

To support his family, 'Hoolie for Cathail' will take place in Lalors Bar Mountmellick this Saturday, August 14 at 7.30pm. There will be a collection and raffle on the night with great prizes, an auction and music by JL Sound and Dooley Brothers. All funds raised to go to Cathail's medical bills.

All set to shave or dye are Lorna Holohan Garry, Jason McInerney, Conor Holohan, Cillian Fitzpatrick. Dye candidates are Martina Kelly and Colleen Kelly.

Already Cormac and Alex Melia have taken the plunge, see below.

Cathail is the son of Cathail Holohan from Mountmellick, and Sarah Dooley from The Rock. Already the Rock GAA club raised over €30,000 while Dillon Payne a teen cancer survivor raised over €8,000.

"We are calling upon you one and all. We aim to do all we can to help. We invite you to join us for a jampacked evening of entertainment and fun all with one goal raising as much as we can for this special little warrior," the Mountmellick Central Hub say.

Their Gofundme page has reached over €500 so far. See it here.

See their poster for the event below, which will be live streamed on their Facebook page.