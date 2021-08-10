10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Portlaoise Parish postpones Confirmation due to Covid numbers

Portlaoise Parish postpones Confirmation due to Covid numbers

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Portlaoise Parish has postponed their Confirmation ceremonies, due to concerns over rising Covid numbers in the town.

The parish was set to celebrate confirmation for some 340 boys and girls two years later than originally planned, in O'Moore Park GAA grounds on Saturday August 28. 

However an announcement has just been made this Tuesday, August 10 deferring the open air ceremony.

"Dear Parents / Guardians, Taking into account the surge in Covid-19 numbers and advice from NPHET and Government regulation we are postponing our Confirmation ceremony. We have set Saturday 18th September (11am O’Moore Park) as the new date in the hope that we can gather safely. Bishop Denis will lead the ceremony. We hope this doesn’t inconvenience you too much. Please God we can look forward to a great celebration on the 18th," the Parish has announced.

Extra time sought to complete Laois Celtic Tiger housing estate

Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Swift arrest, court and jail for thief in Laois shop robbery

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media