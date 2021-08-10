Portlaoise Parish postpones Confirmation due to Covid numbers

Portlaoise Parish has postponed their Confirmation ceremonies, due to concerns over rising Covid numbers in the town.
The parish was set to celebrate confirmation for some 340 boys and girls two years later than originally planned, in O'Moore Park GAA grounds on Saturday August 28.
However an announcement has just been made this Tuesday, August 10 deferring the open air ceremony.
"Dear Parents / Guardians, Taking into account the surge in Covid-19 numbers and advice from NPHET and Government regulation we are postponing our Confirmation ceremony. We have set Saturday 18th September (11am O’Moore Park) as the new date in the hope that we can gather safely. Bishop Denis will lead the ceremony. We hope this doesn’t inconvenience you too much. Please God we can look forward to a great celebration on the 18th," the Parish has announced.
