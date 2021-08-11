11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Portlaoise ICU nurse walking 100 miles to help Covid patient

Portlaoise ICU nurse walking 100 miles to help Covid patient

Portlaoise ICU nurse Gerard Hosey

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A nurse who works in Portlaoise hospital is walking 100 miles to raise money for a patient who was seriously ill with Covid-19.

Gerard Hosey works in the Intensive Care Unit in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in Laois.

He says his patient is a young man, who went on to require specialist treatment in the Mater Hospital in Dublin to help him recover from the virus.

"I'm a Nurse from ICU Portlaoise. I cared for this man who suffered badly with Covid. I'm walking 100miles in August for the Mater Hospital He had specialist treatment. He is on the road to recovery. The money is for the ICU unit in the Mater," Gerard said on social media.

"I am doing the 100 miles for The Mater Foundation as a thank you for the work and care the hospital have given to a young man I looked after in Portlaoise ICU. Who suffer badly with Covid 19. Thankful he is on the road to recovery. Please show me your support by donating what you can," Gerard said.

Gerard has set himself a goal of raising €1,500 and already has reached almost €1,000.

The Carlow resident is doing his walks with wife Liz and gave an update of his progress this week, with 27 miles under his belt so far.

See his Gofundme page here. 

WATCH: Galway street singing lads pop up in Laois for surprise performance

WATCH: Galway street singing lads pop up in Laois for surprise performance

LATEST: Dr Tony Holohan confirms how many Covid cases were in vaccinated people

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media