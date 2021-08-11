Portlaoise ICU nurse walking 100 miles to help Covid patient

A nurse who works in Portlaoise hospital is walking 100 miles to raise money for a patient who was seriously ill with Covid-19.

Gerard Hosey works in the Intensive Care Unit in Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in Laois.

He says his patient is a young man, who went on to require specialist treatment in the Mater Hospital in Dublin to help him recover from the virus.

"I'm a Nurse from ICU Portlaoise. I cared for this man who suffered badly with Covid. I'm walking 100miles in August for the Mater Hospital He had specialist treatment. He is on the road to recovery. The money is for the ICU unit in the Mater," Gerard said on social media.

"I am doing the 100 miles for The Mater Foundation as a thank you for the work and care the hospital have given to a young man I looked after in Portlaoise ICU. Who suffer badly with Covid 19. Thankful he is on the road to recovery. Please show me your support by donating what you can," Gerard said.

Gerard has set himself a goal of raising €1,500 and already has reached almost €1,000.

The Carlow resident is doing his walks with wife Liz and gave an update of his progress this week, with 27 miles under his belt so far.

Lovely walk this evening with my beautiful Wife Liz 6km out of the way. That's 27 miles done only 73 left.

See his Gofundme page here.