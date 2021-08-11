11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Status yellow wind warning issued for eight counties

Status yellow wind warning issued for eight counties

Status yellow wind warning issued for eight counties

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Anyone holidaying in the West of Ireland this week had better take in the garden furniture or pack up the tent.

A status Yellow wind warning has been issued today for Donegal, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Cork and Kerry for tomorrow, Thursday, August 12. 

Met Éireann say that it will be unseasonably windy on Thursday in the eight counties.

South to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h. Winds will be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher terrain. Very rough seas are expected too.

The warning is valid from 6am on Thursday, August 12 until 3pm the same day.

In Leinster the forecast tomorrow is for windy weather with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Largely dry and bright to begin with scattered showers and sunny spells in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

Three Youth Services in Laois to benefit from €17,500 funding

'Startling' Covid-19 figures in Portlaoise forced decision to postpone Confirmations

Parish Priest Monsignor John Byrne interviewed

Open the Door to Laois Heritage during National Heritage Week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media