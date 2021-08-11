Status yellow wind warning issued for eight counties
Anyone holidaying in the West of Ireland this week had better take in the garden furniture or pack up the tent.
A status Yellow wind warning has been issued today for Donegal, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Cork and Kerry for tomorrow, Thursday, August 12.
Met Éireann say that it will be unseasonably windy on Thursday in the eight counties.
South to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h. Winds will be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher terrain. Very rough seas are expected too.
The warning is valid from 6am on Thursday, August 12 until 3pm the same day.
In Leinster the forecast tomorrow is for windy weather with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Largely dry and bright to begin with scattered showers and sunny spells in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.
More News
Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce made a presentation to John Cusack to mark his 25 years as manager of the Bridge Centre recently (l. to r.) Anne Starling, Treasurer, Tullamore Chamber, John
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.