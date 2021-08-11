11/08/2021

1,000 children to cycle through Portlaoise for Bike Week

1,000 children to cycle through Portlaoise for Bike Week

A wave for the camera in Ratheniska for Bike Week in 2020. Photo: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A sight to behold will take place on Portlaoise roads in mid September, when no less than 1,000 children will cycle through the town.

The event is to demonstrate the efficacy of a Cycle Bus, an environmentally clean and healthier way for children to get to school.

Portlaoise is undergoing big changes including a network of new cycle lanes and a blueway, to make it Ireland's first Low Carbon Town.

The cycle on Wednesday, September 15, is in partnership with the town's Climate Action team.

It is the flagship event of National Bike Week, which runs from September 12 to 18, and will overlap with European Mobility Week from September 16 to 22.

In total, over 20 events are planned county wide across Laois. 

Laois County Council has received €12,000 to hold a full event of programmes for the week, and are engaging the assistance of a student to help with the events. More details to follow. 

